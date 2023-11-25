L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 2.1% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 506.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. 876,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,886. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

