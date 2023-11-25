Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 728 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,045. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

