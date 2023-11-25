4,583 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 497,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,927. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

