Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,226,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,152,872,000 after purchasing an additional 317,043 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

BA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,907. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $171.70 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

