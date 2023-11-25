The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

