Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Reduced by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after acquiring an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,931. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

