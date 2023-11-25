Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,663 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.69. The stock had a trading volume of 246,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.25 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $219.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

