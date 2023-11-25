O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,165 shares of company stock valued at $144,224,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average of $212.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

