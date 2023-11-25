Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 203 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.61. 443,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

