Horiko Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Horiko Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

AIG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. 1,457,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,863. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

