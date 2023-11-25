White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 17.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 975,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,334. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

