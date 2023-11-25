White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. 2,071,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,481. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.