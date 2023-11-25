White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.4% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.50 on Friday, reaching $1,535.50. 281,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,307.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,276.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,549.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

