White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.70. 1,259,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,655. The stock has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.