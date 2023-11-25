White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

EA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. 583,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

