White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,682 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 149,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,371. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

