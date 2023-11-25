Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 10.6% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $33,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,850. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

