White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 680.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS XMPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 3,194 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

