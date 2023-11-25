Krensavage Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Embecta comprises about 7.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 1.87% of Embecta worth $23,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Embecta by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.59. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.