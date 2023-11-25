Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DBOC) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DBOC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBOC. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS DBOC remained flat at $31.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

About Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (DBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

