White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,340,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $978.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $849.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $514.83 and a one year high of $999.87. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

