White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.9% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 165,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $55.76. 6,846,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,112,843. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

