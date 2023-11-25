White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 58,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,525,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $591.36. The company had a trading volume of 645,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.72 and its 200 day moving average is $545.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $599.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

