Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 3,153,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

