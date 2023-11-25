Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,928 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 159,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

