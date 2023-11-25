AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 53,700 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,839,000 after buying an additional 4,528,983 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,130,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,733,000 after buying an additional 371,264 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.7% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,229,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 1,853,818 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069,210. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

