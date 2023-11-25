AXQ Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.42. 912,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,374. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

