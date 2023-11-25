Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $122,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 68.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,861,000 after buying an additional 620,592 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

