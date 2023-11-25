Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases New Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 177.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 103,376 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The India Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IFN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

About The India Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

