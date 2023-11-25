Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Block were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 21,506 shares valued at $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SQ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 5,162,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,721,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

