Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. 3,153,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,792. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

