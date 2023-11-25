Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 500 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

