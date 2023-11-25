D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $178,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

DHI opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

