Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 88,396 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 88,396 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,860,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,811,244. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

