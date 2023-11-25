Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 376,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

