Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $15.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,623 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 799,731 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.