Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.21. 12,431,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,031,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

