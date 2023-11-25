Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 70,304 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,304 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

