Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 37,993 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1,228.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,344,000 after acquiring an additional 480,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %

DINO stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

