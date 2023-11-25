Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 529.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,838,000 after buying an additional 50,406 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.51.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

COF opened at $106.57 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

