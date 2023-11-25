Capital International Inc. CA Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

