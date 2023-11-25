Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Workday were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $142.13 and a one year high of $252.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

