G999 (G999) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,077.15 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004543 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.