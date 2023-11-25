NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $197.18 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $197.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00004875 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,920,691 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,001,580,233 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.86003615 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $168,552,028.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

