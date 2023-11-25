Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 987.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 2,210,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,984. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

