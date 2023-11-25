Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

