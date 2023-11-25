Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 157,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,443. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

