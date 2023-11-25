Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,919,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $116.63. 89,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,014. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

