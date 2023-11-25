Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $31,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LW traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 390,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

