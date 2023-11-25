Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 147 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. 437,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.